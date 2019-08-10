Hervey Bay teen who lost half her body weight set to be mum

EXCITING: Hervey Bay's inspirational teen Josie Desgrand and her partner, Nick Dower, at their gender reveal party where they found out they were having a baby boy.

A YEAR after sharing how she lost half her body weight, Hervey Bay's Josie Desgrand has more exciting news - she's expecting her first baby.

The teen took to her social media page, No Longer Fat Josie, to let her 6800 fans know of the impending arrival.

Earlier this year, she shared photos of her baby shower to the page, which also revealed her bub's gender - she is expecting a little boy.

Josie made headlines across the nation last year when she revealed how she had lost 60 kilos - half her body weight.

She now shares her story on social media in order to inspire others, telling of how the decision to cut out sugar changed her life.

"Making the decision to cut it out of my diet was the best decision of my life. It was very difficult at first; the first two weeks were so hard, but pure determination saw me through. Then it became a habit," Josie told the Chronicle last year.

"The hardest thing was my sugar addiction. Making it through those first few weeks was painful; I was grumpy, I was tired, and I wasn't fun to be around at all," she said.

"My advice is to just do it. Start. Stop putting it off. Imagine yourself months from now. It's certainly not an easy journey, but it's well worth it."