Hervey Bay teen wins $11,000

JESSICA Burnett's dream of owning a home is 11,000 steps closer to reality.

The 19-year-old entered a competition run by Wizard Pharmacy, after she signed up for a loyalty card during a quick stop at the Pialba store last year to buy medication.

She forgot she ever entered and was convinced it was a hoax when she she received a phone call congratuling her on winning $11,000.

Coincidentally, an accompanying email informing her of the win went to her spam folder.

"I just thought it can't be right,” Ms Burnett said.

"I've told friends and family, they don't believe it's true.”

$11 000 richer - Winning Wizard Pharmacy's membership's major draw prize has made Hervey Bay's Jessica Burnett's dream of home ownership a reality. Olivia Burnett, Tom O'Neill and Jessica Burnett with Pharmacist Manager Rachna Devi. Valerie Horton

Along with her partner Tom O'Neill and seven-year-old sister Olivia, it all sunk in when the trio saw the cheque yesterday.

It was presented to them by pharmacy staff at the Stockland Hervey Bay store, who could not wipe smiles off their faces.

Rather than using the funds for a shopping spree or a holiday, Ms Burnett will invest towards her future.

The waitress has been saving money for a home deposit the past six months, and the win is a major boost to reaching her goal.

The Hervey Bay local of five-years hopes to buy her home here and to continue living in the Fraser Coast region.