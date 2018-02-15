Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hervey Bay teenager jailed for raping young girl

Annie Perets
by

A HERVEY Bay teenager has been jailed for raping a child.

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was aged 17 when he raped the young girl aged about four.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child, and was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he offended on the victim when his family and her family had a gathering in 2015.

The victim told her mother of the incident a year later.

The teen was arrested at the Hervey Bay Airport as he arrived from Sydney in 2016.

He participated in a police interview and made admissions to the crimes.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to three-years imprisonment, to be suspended after serving nine months.

Judge John Robertson told him his crime was "very serious".

"This type of offending always has adverse effects on the victim and the victim's family," Judge Robertson said.

"The child was very young.

"Parents of this little girl trusted you to treat her properly."

The teen's parents came to support him in the court appearance.

Topics:  editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Business leaders gather to end stigma of mental health

Business leaders gather to end stigma of mental health

AFTER decades of working in the Fraser Coast's business community, Darren Bosley knows the need for more mental health services in the community.

COURT: Woman doctors shops, gives away hundreds of tablets

SERIAL OFFENDER: Paula Ann Finucan, 51, of Urangan, leaves Hervey Bay District Court.

She pleaded guilty to 12 counts of supplying a drug.

Stroke survivor's love of stories lands movie deal

ON THE PAGE: Stroke survivor turned Author Jack Bogart has signed a contract with a New Zealand film company to turn two of his books into films. A third novel is on the way.

Mr Bogart would never have discovered his talent if not for a stroke

GARAGE SALE: Men's Shed clean out for a cause

TOOT TOOT: Hervey Bay Men's Shed president Ian Jones is hoping these super cute children's trains will entice baragin hunters to the group's garage sale this weekend.

CHECK THEM OUT: Here's a sneak peek of the items for sale.

Local Partners