Hervey Bay teenager jailed for raping young girl

A HERVEY Bay teenager has been jailed for raping a child.

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was aged 17 when he raped the young girl aged about four.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child, and was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he offended on the victim when his family and her family had a gathering in 2015.

The victim told her mother of the incident a year later.

The teen was arrested at the Hervey Bay Airport as he arrived from Sydney in 2016.

He participated in a police interview and made admissions to the crimes.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to three-years imprisonment, to be suspended after serving nine months.

Judge John Robertson told him his crime was "very serious".

"This type of offending always has adverse effects on the victim and the victim's family," Judge Robertson said.

"The child was very young.

"Parents of this little girl trusted you to treat her properly."

The teen's parents came to support him in the court appearance.