Hervey Bay to host an Iron-Distance race - or is it?

Matthew McInerney
by
1st Apr 2018 7:53 PM | Updated: 7:53 PM

TRIATHLON: Could the Hervey Bay 100 soon welcome a big sister event?

An Iron-Distance, which incorporated a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.195km run, was announced on the official Hervey Bay 100 page at 9am on Sunday.

The post exploded.

In the space of 10 hours, the post earned 19 shares, more than 60 comments and replies and 275 reactions, and those numbers are growing by the hour.

Athletes across the country have already begun to prepare for the event, tagging friends and potential teammates, in anticipation for what would be an enormous event.

Well, at least those that fell for what was a spectacular April Fool's joke.

People are clearly excited about the prospect of a long-distance race at the Fraser Coast, but can it work?

The biggest hurdle is roads: competitors can't complete more than three laps of the same course which severely limits options.

An early estimate suggests cyclists would have to ride from near Enzo's on the Beach, Scarness, to the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd and Burrum Heads Rd.

It would force the closure of major Fraser Coast roads and motorists to follow long detours.

But it would have a major reward, with the potential to draw more than 2000 competitors.

While it is an event Hervey Bay Triathlon Club members have previously considered, there are currently no formal plans to make it a reality.

Would you like to see it happen? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

