Hervey Bay to host new speed interviews

SARINA Russo job candidates are preparing for a speed interviewing night with 20 of the region's business owners.

Disability employment service team leader Nikki Norris pioneered the initiative after she attended a speed networking event at the Beach House Hotel in Scarness.

"I thought this was a really good idea for how we can get our job seekers in front of our employers in the local region," Ms Norris said.

"I ran it past my executive team and everybody jumped on board and loved the novelty of it.

"I guess because it is a little bit different."

"We pick 20 of the best candidates from a variety of industries, so you might have two or three amazing administration people, two labourers and so forth," she said.

"The employers get to meet everybody.

"The idea behind that is you never know what transferable skills somebody has."

Hervey Bay business owners who are interested in attending the event have until October 3 to secure a spot. For more information call 41944600.