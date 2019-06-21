Menu
READY TO RACE: Scott Cleaver from Bay City Marine with his ski boat Supernova. Alistair Brightman
Water Sports

Hervey Bay to host round one of the ski racing Qld series

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
SKI RACING: Point Vernon will host current world champion ski racer Ben Gulley this weekend in the first round of the Ski Racing Qld championships.

The event will run over the two days.

Ski racing is not for the faint hearted with boats reaching speeds of over 160 kilometres per hour while towing a skier.

Ski racing follows a 'circle' or lap format.

Thirty-five skiers will compete in junior, intermediate, Formula 2 and Open race over the two days.

The five kilometre course can be viewed from the Point Vernon foreshore.

Organiser, sponsor and boat driver Scott Cleaver believes Hervey Bay is the ideal location for the championships.

"We have fought hard to get this event to Hervey Bay,” Cleaver said.

"It is perfect location for the race and will showcase the region.”

This is the first time that Hervey Bay has hosted the series with plans for it to become an annual event.

"The skiers are true athletes who need to be fit enough to ski for up to 50 kilometres per race,” Cleaver said.

"Conditions are expected to be a bit wild on Saturday.”

"Spectators will be able to view the racing from the Point Vernon foreshore.”

Racing commences from 8.30am on both days with the finals on Sunday.

Hervey Bay will host the final two rounds in July and August.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

