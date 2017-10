HERVEY Bay will feature on Channel Seven's Creek to Coast program on Saturday October 21 as part of a Caravanning Queensland Bush to Beach special.

On the show at 5pm, presenter Scott Hillier travels from Mundubbera through Biggenden, Childers and Hervey Bay to Tin Can Bay.

He meets great characters, feeds dolphins and feeds himself on the culinary trail while also enjoying drinks at sunset in the area's caravan parks.

Be sure to tune in.