BAY'S BEST: Triathlon Queensland Technical Officer Carol McNaughton with triathletes Emma Lingard, Chantelle McCarthy and Toby Powers were at the Super Sprint Triathlon at Runaway Bay, Gold Coast.
Sport

Hervey Bay triathletes storm the Gold Coast

Glen Porteous
18th Dec 2019 5:30 PM
TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay junior triathletes Toby Powers, Harry King, Chantelle McCarthy, Emily Lingard, Dylan Smith and Charlotte Davies put in strong performances at the Super Sprint Triathlon last weekend.

Despite a super storm cell hitting the Runaway Bay Sports Centre at the Gold Coast, it did not deter the young athletes from putting in their best efforts over the four days of competition.

The teams relay was cancelled due to serious damage to the stadium by the storm but the Bay athletes still powered through.

Triathlon Queensland technical officer Carol McNaughton said all six of the athletes put in a great effort.

“Overall they did amazingly well and it was a great learning experience for them to help work towards bigger goals,” McNaughton said.

McNaughton hails from Hervey Bay and saw that the triathletes had a promising future.

“They all have great ambitions for their future and seriously looking at Commonwealth and Olympic Games representation,” she said.

The event was based on a points system on the race results and while there were no top three finishes for the Bay athletes, they still made a good account of themselves.

The 2019 Australian Youth I Junior Triathlon Series is a key national racing development opportunity in Triathlon Australia’s talent pathway.

It is set up to challenge Australia’s most talented developing triathletes by competing against their peers and earning series points to determine the Australian Series Point Score Champions.

McNaughton said the dedication to their sport was a credit to the young athletes.

“They are training up to five or six days a week and have to balance their school life with it,” she said.

