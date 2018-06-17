Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN TIMES: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club shed opening.
FUN TIMES: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club shed opening.
Sport

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club celebrates new base

Matthew McInerney
by
17th Jun 2018 7:45 PM

TRIATHLON: Two new life members were named at the official opening of Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's new operational base yesterday.

The facility, next to the Aquatic Centre on Boundary Rd, which will also house Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club and Hervey Bay Swim Club, was funded by Fraser Coast Regional Council's Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund with cash and labour contributions from the club and its members.

It was officially opened by deputy mayor Darren Everard and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Matt Hauser.

"It will house junior and senior training for the majority of triathletes on the Fraser Coast, as well as providing staging and storing capabilities for equipment for the club's race season, and the hugely successful Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100,” HBTC communications and sponsorship officer Jeffrey Morris said.

Hauser's childhood coach Brian Harrington and long-term committee member Vikki Glanfield were recognised as the club's newest life members.

HBTC president Shane Walker thanked everyone involved in the construction.

The racing season is over, but HBTC will host six club races in the 2018-19 season, the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon in August, and the Hervey Bay 100 festival in November.

fcsport hervey bay triathlon club matt hauser triathlon triathlon queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Rainbow Beach whale 'may be confused' say surfers

    UPDATE: Rainbow Beach whale 'may be confused' say surfers

    News A migrating whale has become entangled in shark nets off the popular Rainbow Beach.

    Walsh an 'inspiration' in his return to footy

    Walsh an 'inspiration' in his return to footy

    AFL Michael Walsh returned to footy on Saturday.

    Bay singer still top of Unearthed charts after two weeks

    premium_icon Bay singer still top of Unearthed charts after two weeks

    News Her song also recently featured on Roots ’N’ All on Triple J

    Scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk postponed

    premium_icon Scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk postponed

    News The scuttling of the ship was due to take place this week

    Local Partners