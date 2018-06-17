Hervey Bay Triathlon Club celebrates new base

TRIATHLON: Two new life members were named at the official opening of Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's new operational base yesterday.

The facility, next to the Aquatic Centre on Boundary Rd, which will also house Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club and Hervey Bay Swim Club, was funded by Fraser Coast Regional Council's Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund with cash and labour contributions from the club and its members.

It was officially opened by deputy mayor Darren Everard and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Matt Hauser.

"It will house junior and senior training for the majority of triathletes on the Fraser Coast, as well as providing staging and storing capabilities for equipment for the club's race season, and the hugely successful Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100,” HBTC communications and sponsorship officer Jeffrey Morris said.

Hauser's childhood coach Brian Harrington and long-term committee member Vikki Glanfield were recognised as the club's newest life members.

HBTC president Shane Walker thanked everyone involved in the construction.

The racing season is over, but HBTC will host six club races in the 2018-19 season, the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon in August, and the Hervey Bay 100 festival in November.