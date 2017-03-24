Hervey Bay Unplugged searches for stars of tomorrow

UP-AND-COMING musical acts are currently battling their melodies on the Fraser Coast to take out a prestigious title.



Hervey Bay Unplugged is in its fourth year, giving aspiring musos a chance to shine.



The competition will head into its fourth heat next week to be followed with semi-finals and then a grand final.



Organiser Tim Earle said the level of talent that entered this year has been fantastic.



"We've had everything from country and hip hop, to rock'n'roll and folk," Mr Earle said.



"The contestants are blowing us away."



Prizes of the final winner will include a professionally recorded EP by Pacific International Music and a music video by Breannah Mitchell Film Productions.



Previous winners included SeaNic Sounds, an act that has gone on to play on television overseas.



"Winners have been able to turn being a musician into full-time jobs," Mr Earle said.



"Some of the acts competing came again after last year, and it's so exciting to see the growth that they've had since then."



Being held at The Beach House Hotel, it's not just locals using the opportunity.



Acts have come from across Queensland, including Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Bundaberg and Gladstone.



"Great crowds have been coming along to watch," Mr Earle said.



"And there'll be even more when it gets to the finals.



"When an act gets up on that stage, you never know what to expect until they start."



Mr Earle, a musician with the band Dogwood Crossing, started the competition with other locals to give performers a platform.



A judging panel, which includes industry professionals, chooses which contestants progress based on a number of elements of their performance.



Catch heat four at the The Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay from 7.30pm on Wednesday.



A semi-final and a grand final will then follow in the weeks after.

