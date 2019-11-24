Hervey Bay VMR join search for missing diver

One of the search patterns which VMR Hervey Bay used as directed by police during the search for a missing diver near Elliot Heads.

CREWS from the Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue are involved in the two-day search for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the local team of volunteers was activated about 9am yesterday by police, to join Bundaberg VMR with the search for a 38-year-old man who had been out spear fishing yesterday.

The distance travelled by Hervey Bay VMR while they were out searching for a missing diver near Elliot Heads.

The diver was reported missing by the skipper of the six-metre diving vessel he was on after failing to resurface just after 8am yesterday about 14 nautical miles offshore.

Police initiated a search and rescue operation involving aerial and water assets however were unable to locate the missing diver.

The search resumed this morning at first light, involving water police, volunteer marine rescue and helicopter assets.

VMR Hervey Bay out on the water looking for a missing diver near Elliot Heads last night.

"We had two crews out there yesterday, they swapped in the afternoon and another crew out there again this morning," Ms Barclay said.

"We have had about 10 volunteers working on this including our radio operators.

"We take our directions from police and are searching in a different pattern today than yesterday as they use their tide and weather calculations to help direct the search.

"This is what we are trained for and for the family's sake we hope we find him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QI1902324707.