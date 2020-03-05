Hervey Bay volunteer rewarded

QLD Cricket volunteer of the month - Wide Bay Cricket Manager Nic Roberts nominated Belinda Geldard for the award which she won. Photo: Cody Fox

CRICKET: Queensland Cricket has recognised the hard work of one of the many volunteers who helps the sport locally.

Belinda Geldard was named Queensland Cricket Volunteer of the Month in January after receiving funding to run an All Schools girls gala cricket day later this month.

Belinda has been working with Nick Roberts from Queensland Cricket to increase female participation numbers on the Fraser Coast.

The reluctant recipient was stunned when she was told she had won.

“I am a bit overwhelmed, there are many more deserving winners than me,” she said.

Belinda thanked the coaches, groundsmen and committee members who ensured the games went ahead.

Some of Belinda’s roles include Wide Bay Cricket uniform co-ordinator, Wide Bay My Cricket website administrator and canteen worker.

She believes it is important for people to help out where they can and help the juniors develop.

Her family is heavily involved in cricket and it is a passion they share.

“It is something we genuinely love together,” she said.

Belinda received a signed Brisbane Heat hat and a certificate acknowledging her commitment.

She will be happy if she encourages more girls to come and play cricket as a result of the All Schools gala day.

“We will have some of our female players there on the day to work as ambassadors and assist in the running of the day,” she said.

The The All Schools girls gala day will be held at the Hervey Bay Cricket Grounds on Friday, March 13, as part of International Women’s Week.