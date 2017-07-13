Hervey Bay whale watch pioneers toast end to an era

SEPTEMBER 1, 1987 was the date Hervey Bay's fortunes changed forever.

And it's all thanks to a fishing charter operator and his wife who saw a potential tourism opportunity in visiting humpback whales and seized it.

Fast-forward 30 years and our former fishing village is known as the whale watching capital of the world with the industry worth an estimated $90million per year to the region's economy.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch - former owners Jill and Brian Perry on board Quick Cat II. Alistair Brightman

It's been three decades of tremendous highs and challenging lows for Brian and Jill Perry and now, they have officially sold Hervey Bay's first whale watching business.

The Perrys, who have won 45 tourism awards, will continue to be a part of the tourism industry and Hervey Bay Whale Watch this season to ensure a smooth transition in ownership.

Hervey Bay locals John Peaker and his three kids of Sam, Josh and Kate are the new owners. Mr Peaker is a longtime friend of Mr and Mrs Perry and was there when the business was in its starting stage.

Brian and Jill Perry originally owned a fishing charter business. Contributed

The couple moved to the region from Wollongong where they had owned a concreting company.

Brian fondly remembers his first whale sighting which happened while running a fishing charter, and the reactions of passengers aboard.

"Everyone put down their fishing rods and started to take photos instead," Brian said.

Back at shore, he excitedly told his wife of his idea to advertise whale watching tours. She admits she thought it was "silly" but went along with it anyway.

Five days after Brian's sighting, the first official whale watching tour was held with the 32-seater boat sold out.

"My highlight, to this day, is that first trip," Jill said.

"That was my first time seeing the whales and they were just so big, going from side to side under the boat.

"I was amazed."

Since then, they have taken hundreds of thousands of people out to experience it for themselves.

"I still get so excited every time we see a whale and people ask if it's my first time," Jill said.

They have put their souls and sweat into the business, with Jill often doubling as shuttle bus driver and baking her famous muffins every evening. She'll bake 27,000 before the end of the season.

"We have people that come back and call to order their favourite flavour."

In their spare time, the Perrys look forward visiting their daughter Sarah in Airlie Beach more often, continuing to promote the region and for Jill at least - enjoying her hobby of burlesque dancing.