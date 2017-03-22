Hervey Bay woman experiences magnitude 6.4 quake in Bali

HERVEY Bay's Sally O'bree has been left feeling a little 'shaken up' after experiencing her first earthquake that struck off the coast of Bali.

Sally has been holidaying in Bali since last Friday and was having a shower at the time of the quake.

She said the building she was in 'shuddered, swayed and the floor moved' beneath her feet.

"I had to grab a hold of the hand rail to keep upright," Sally told the Chronicle.

Sally has been traveling on the island alone so she said that made it a little 'scary.'

When Sally went out in Kuta, Legian and Seminyak after the earthquake she couldn't see any damage.

Many residents reportedly leapt from their beds and ran into the streets for safety.

The magnitude 6.4 tremor came shortly after 10am AEST, or 7am local Bali time.