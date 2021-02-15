Menu
Hervey Bay workboat chosen for Defence Prime project

Carlie Walker
15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A workboat designed and built in Hervey Bay has been selected by a prime contractor for the Department of Defence for inclusion in an underwater survey project.

BtB Marine announced last week that its two-time award-winning Ultra Long Range 750ULR workboat Project Indigo was being fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic survey equipment and autonomous operations technology in preparation for service with a prime contractor for the Department of Defence’s HIPP HydroScheme Industry Partnership Program.

The program is a $150-million government investment in Australia’s commercial hydrographic industry over the next five years.

“Our 750ULR vessel with the OXE Diesel Outboard is a boat that can deliver a wide range of work, patrol, survey and transfer operations cost-effectively, both with its initial cost and operating costs,” BtB Marine’s general manager Chris Hough said.

“We believe environmental issues are more important than ever and feel that our vessels lend themselves to these many and varied roles particularly well”.

On the back of these contracts, BtB Marine is about to invest significantly in new workshop equipment which would streamline operations and allow their workforce to more than double.

Production of more vessels in the 750ULR workboat series is currently underway in BtB Marine‘s Hervey Bay workshop.

