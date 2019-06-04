Hervey Bay workshop to give insight into writing

University of the Sunshine Coast academic and recent doctoral graduate Dr Jay Ludowyke has published a book on the transatlantic steamship Carpathia, the boat which risked everything to try and save passengers from the Titanic.

University of the Sunshine Coast academic and recent doctoral graduate Dr Jay Ludowyke has published a book on the transatlantic steamship Carpathia, the boat which risked everything to try and save passengers from the Titanic. Contributed

WOULD you love to know how to write a great book?

Jay Ludowyke is an author and academic with a research focus on narrative non-fiction, objects and artefacts and she is headed to Hervey Bay to give a workshop on non-fiction writing.

She holds qualifications in writing, history and library services.

Dr Ludowyke's book Carpathia: The Extraordinary Story of the Ship that Rescued the Survivors of the Titanic was published by Hachette Australia in July 2018.

True stories, whether it be a biography or true crime tale, have always been popular among the reading public.

This workshop will teach you how to research, structure, plot and write a book in the narrative non-fiction genre.

Learn the techniques non-fiction authors use to turn real events into compelling plot and real people into authentic characters.

The event will take place at Hervey Bay Library on June 15 and will be held between 9.30am and 3pm. For more information, call 4197 4220.