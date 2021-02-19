Hervey Bay workshop to help survivors prevent suicide

Roses in the Ocean will host the two-day workshop, which aims to help those who have experienced loss or mental health challenges share their experiences to help prevent suicide and self-harm.

Roses in the Ocean will host the two-day workshop, which aims to help those who have experienced loss or mental health challenges share their experiences to help prevent suicide and self-harm.

A workshop addressing the tragedy of suicide will be held in Hervey Bay next month.

Roses in the Ocean will host the two-day workshop, which aims to help those who have experienced loss or mental health challenges share their experiences to help prevent suicide and self-harm.

"Many people within our communities have a lived experience of suicide, be that through having experienced suicidal thoughts, survived a suicide attempt; cared for someone through suicidal crisis; or being bereaved through suicide, a statement from the organisation said.

"Your voice, insight and wisdom are critically important to guide suicide prevention activity in your local region and will help enrich the work by the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Networks.

"An opportunity now exists for you to participate in a lived experience designed and delivered speakers training and capacity building workshop facilitated by Roses in the Ocean.

"Engaging people with a lived experience of suicide to help guide and inform suicide prevention activity is a major priority.

"Roses in the Ocean provides training and support for people with a lived experience of suicide who would like to be involved."

The workshop will be held on March 5 and 6.

"We will work alongside you to help you discover the components of your lived experience of suicide that can help others and present your insights in a meaningful way," the statement said.

To find out more, call 1300 411 461.

If you are struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.