Hervey Bay's birthday boy reaches his organ registry target

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Kidney recipient Chris Olin says a kidney transplant earlier this year has helped give him a second chance at life. He will be speaking at Hervey Bay's annual DonateLife service of remembrance today. Blake Antrobus

FOR his birthday, Hervey Bay's Chris Olin had just one wish.

The kidney transplant recipient wanted to sign up 67 people to the organ donor registry - one for every year of his life.

Yesterday, as he celebrated the occasion, he was thrilled to finally reach his target.

In total, 70 people have signed up so far after Mr Olin took to Facebook to share his quest with his friends.

In February, Mr Olin went under the knife and received a kidney, which saved his life and freed him from dialysis.

Every day since, he has thought about the person who died, who gave him a second chance at life.

It's not the first time Mr Olin has undergone a transplant.

After being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, he underwent a bone marrow transplant 12 years ago thanks to his brother.

Because of his illness, Mr Olin's had been taking medication for years, but doctors were unsure what had caused his kidneys to fail.

After receiving his new organ, there was immediate improvement in his sense of well-being and the waste in his blood started dropping back to a normal level almost immediately thanks to the improved kidney function.

"It's quite a gift I've been given," Mr Olin said.