Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

HERVEY Bay's construction skills were in the spotlight yesterday, with state training specialists visiting the local industry to find out which skills will be most in demand over the next year.



Independent industry body Construction Skills Queensland produces a training plan each year allocating funding for skills training across Queensland.



The consultation will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay and will also suggest which trades will be most in demand in 2020 and moving forward.



CSQ Chief Executive Officer Brett Schimming said the Cairns building and construction industry received $230,000 in training dollars this year - 4% of the total dollars allocated to regional Queensland.



"In developing our annual training plan we look at forecasts of construction activity and skills required for major projects along with the current availability of trades in these areas," he said.



"With construction activity in Hervey Bay predicted to remain steady with an estimated $1.2 billion of construction activity forecast annually for the next few years, it will be critical to ensure the local workforce can keep up with the needs of the industry."



"A skilling and training injection will be needed to continue to support these levels of activity in the region."

