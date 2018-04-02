Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE VIEW: Hervey Bay from the air, taken near Tuan Tuan Creek, as Easter Regatta competitors head towards shore.
THE VIEW: Hervey Bay from the air, taken near Tuan Tuan Creek, as Easter Regatta competitors head towards shore. Matthew McInerney
Water Sports

Hervey Bay's dress rehearsal for the world sailing titles

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

SAILING: Two major events over two days of drastically different conditions gave Sail Hervey Bay officials the perfect opportunity to test whether or not the region is ready for the 2018 National and World A Division Catamaran Championships in November.

Maryborough Sailing Club hosted more than 80 boats from between Brisbane and Rockhampton for the 87th Easter Regatta while Hervey Bay Sailing Club hosted 38 boats from between Sydney and Cairns for the A Class State Championships as Mother Nature handed officials tough conditions during what was a dress rehearsal for the major event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Sail Hervey Bay's Darren Everard, who spent Saturday on the water with Hervey Bay Sailing Club members, said it gave him and his committee confidence they will be able to manage the major event.

"We had two large fleets on the water, and logistically it was good to see when that big event is on in November that we can handle it,” Everard said.

"A lot of sailors were impressed by the way everything was managed and how it handled.

"Hopefully we'll be able to attract bigger world championship events and we can be confident we can handle it.”

fcsport sailing
Fraser Coast Chronicle
OUR SAY: A bit of perspective wouldn't go astray in scandal

OUR SAY: A bit of perspective wouldn't go astray in scandal

Opinion I think that the past week has shown a disappointing amount of hysteria when there should have been common sense and good judgment.

  • 2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay to host an Iron-Distance race - or is it?

Hervey Bay to host an Iron-Distance race - or is it?

eXtra Could the Hervey Bay 100 soon welcome a big sister event?

Alert warns Fraser Island visitors about dangers of stingers

Alert warns Fraser Island visitors about dangers of stingers

News An alert was issued warning of the dangers of marine stingers.

YOUR SAY: Warner press conference draws sympathy, criticism

YOUR SAY: Warner press conference draws sympathy, criticism

News Ben Collingwood wasn’t feeling the sympathy.

Local Partners