Hervey Bay's dress rehearsal for the world sailing titles

THE VIEW: Hervey Bay from the air, taken near Tuan Tuan Creek, as Easter Regatta competitors head towards shore. Matthew McInerney

SAILING: Two major events over two days of drastically different conditions gave Sail Hervey Bay officials the perfect opportunity to test whether or not the region is ready for the 2018 National and World A Division Catamaran Championships in November.

Maryborough Sailing Club hosted more than 80 boats from between Brisbane and Rockhampton for the 87th Easter Regatta while Hervey Bay Sailing Club hosted 38 boats from between Sydney and Cairns for the A Class State Championships as Mother Nature handed officials tough conditions during what was a dress rehearsal for the major event.

Sail Hervey Bay's Darren Everard, who spent Saturday on the water with Hervey Bay Sailing Club members, said it gave him and his committee confidence they will be able to manage the major event.

"We had two large fleets on the water, and logistically it was good to see when that big event is on in November that we can handle it,” Everard said.

"A lot of sailors were impressed by the way everything was managed and how it handled.

"Hopefully we'll be able to attract bigger world championship events and we can be confident we can handle it.”