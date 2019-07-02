Hervey Bay's ex-builder committed to saving you thousands

PEACE OF MIND: John McArdell from Unique Home Design and Building Services.

BUILDING a house is one of the biggest investments you're likely to make.

The last thing you would want is to find a fault or unfinished work once the keys have been handed over.

That's what John McArdell from Unique Home Design and Building Services wants to help you avoid.

For the price of a dinner-for-two, you could potentially save yourself thousands by hiring Mr McArdell to do a hand-over inspection.

Mr McArdell is a completed residential building inspector with more than 40 years of experience.

Nothing upsets him more than seeing home buyers stuck with sub-standard workmanship.

"It's peace of mind knowing that everything is done properly and to the right standard," Mr McArdell said.

"When you get a brand new home built, the builder will do a hand-over inspection.

"But I'm trying to get people to understand you can get an independent one.

"I then give the owner a list of defects and they pass it on to the builder and he's obligated to fix whatever is wrong."

Mr McArdell said he concentrated on structural design and water access because it had the potential to cause the most damage.

"Water is the biggest issue in a home," he said.

"If you get water coming in through a window or an opening somewhere, you don't know about it until the place needs major work.

"When I do a hand-over inspection, I have these little round stickers, and I'll go around and dot up everything that needs to be done.

"And you'll find at least 40 of them in every new home."