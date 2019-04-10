Hervey Bay's field of messages for fallen soldiers

About 500 crosses are expected to be placed at the Cenotaph in Freedom Park for this year's Anzac Day service.

JUST thinking about the soul-stirring field of 500 personalised white crosses placed at Hervey Bay's Anzac Day services each year gives Trish Hummerston goosebumps.

The RSL Women's Auxiliary Hervey Bay president is one of many Fraser Coast residents who have written a message of hope, love and thanks to those who have served their country as part of the group's commemorative crosses project each year.

Attached to each cross, which costs $2 to use for the day, is a red poppy and message card for people to write the name of the veteran and a brief message.

The crosses are then positioned in Freedom Park by auxiliary volunteers the night before and looked after by security services.

"It's a really beautiful thing because we need to remember our old diggers, we need to have that respect," Ms Hummerston said.

"I'm very emotional about it and I think it's a really beautiful thing to do."

Ms Hummerston said proceeds made from the project would also assist local community organisations.

Not-for-profit groups like the rural fire brigades, army, navy and air force cadet units, Riding for the Disabled and the Burrum Heads Girl Guides have been on the receiving end of generous donations from the auxiliary through the years.

Anyone who would like to buy a cross for the day can head to the Hervey Bay RSL from Monday, April 15 to Tuesday, April 23, where the ladies will have a manned table set up in the reception area.

The auxiliary will collect the crosses after the services and store them until Anzac Day next year.