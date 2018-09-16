Hervey Bay's furry friends find new forever homes

FOREVER HOME FOUND: Lahni Claridge, 12 and mum Cheryl with their new family member, Ginger. Ginger was one of about 40 cats adopted at the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre's Adopt A Cat Day on Saturday.

AFTER months of sitting in the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre, Ginger has found her new forever home.

Cheryl Claridge and daughter Lahni are set to take him home this week, after choosing him at the centre's Adopt a Cat Day at the weekend.

About 40 cats were picked up by new loving owners on Saturday, as part of a bargain blitz to help re-home the animals from the shelter.

Residents paid heavily discounted fees of $30 to adopt microchipped, desexed and vaccinated animals.

Ms Claridge said she was excited to bring Ginger into the family.

"We used to have a cat that looked very similar to him, and he just seemed very friendly and chill,” Ms Claridge said.

"We have four kids and other pets, so Ginger will be right at home.

"Holding a day like this is a brilliant idea, I like the idea of saving life and giving animals a new home.”

Last financial year, about 508 cats arrived at the adoption centre.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said it was a record-breaking adoption day for the shelter.

"It's so heart-warming to see so many cats, some who have been here for about nine months, find new homes,” Cr Seymour said.