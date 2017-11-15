Hervey Bay's laid-back life an ideal choice

LOVING THE BAY: New local Kellie Edwards with her two children Marly, 3, and Koby, 5.

WITHIN 10 minutes of arriving at the Urangan Pier, Kellie Edwards and her partner Tim Lapham, decided Hervey Bay was the place they wanted to live.

The young family of four drove from the Gold Coast to Hervey Bay to "check the place out" to see if they could picture themselves living here.

"We pulled up, parked the car and walked straight towards the Urangan Pier and said, 'we love it, let's move here'," she said.

"We wanted a more laid-back lifestyle and Hervey Bay has that."

Miss Edwards said despite only being in the Bay for six weeks, there were no regrets about the move.

"I'm so much happier since being here, and I think it's because of the whole atmosphere, the people and I've made friends already," she said.

"I was at the Gold Coast for two years and did not make one friend, but within six weeks here I've made friends, been out for dinner with them, we've had coffee dates, movie dates and we go to each other's houses for a catch up, it's just awesome.

The Urangan family spend most days at the beach, and when Mr Lapham isn't working, they are sourcing camping spots or checking out the local eating spots.

"Tim's been looking at a few camping spots, he's found a couple he likes at Woodgate and Rainbow Beach."

Another advantage of moving to Bay Miss Edwards said, was the affordable real estate market in comparison to the Gold Coast.

Miss Edwards said while living down South they saw themselves renting forever, but since moving to the Bay have aspirations to buy a house.