GRAND OPENING: Inside Coast's newest aged care centre

HERVEY Bay's newest state-of-the-art aged care centre has opened its doors.

The 145 bed Waterford @ Hervey Bay, which will provide long and short term care, dementia treatment and 24-hour nurse coverage, was opened by Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt on Wednesday.

The multi-million dollar centre has been described as 'luxury living' for the elderly, and features a hairdressing salon, spa, movie theatre, gym and library.

STATE OF THE ART: Waterford @ Hervey Bay executive director Viv Padman shows off the Ruby Theatre at the new aged care centre. Blake Antrobus

Mr Sorensen said the Waterford was an "outstanding" building.

"It's a wonderful design with a great homely ambience, and it has a practical focus on resident's needs," Mr Sorensen said.

"The Waterford is testament that aged care facilities have come of age."