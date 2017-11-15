Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GRAND OPENING: Inside Coast's newest aged care centre

Blake Antrobus
by

HERVEY Bay's newest state-of-the-art aged care centre has opened its doors.

The 145 bed Waterford @ Hervey Bay, which will provide long and short term care, dementia treatment and 24-hour nurse coverage, was opened by Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt on Wednesday.

The multi-million dollar centre has been described as 'luxury living' for the elderly, and features a hairdressing salon, spa, movie theatre, gym and library.

 

STATE OF THE ART: Waterford @ Hervey Bay executive director Viv Padman shows off the Ruby Theatre at the new aged care centre.
STATE OF THE ART: Waterford @ Hervey Bay executive director Viv Padman shows off the Ruby Theatre at the new aged care centre. Blake Antrobus

Mr Sorensen said the Waterford was an "outstanding" building.

"It's a wonderful design with a great homely ambience, and it has a practical focus on resident's needs," Mr Sorensen said.

"The Waterford is testament that aged care facilities have come of age."

Topics:  aged care fcdevelopment fchealth hervey bay waterford @ hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Same-sex marriage: Victory celebrated at doctor's surgery

Same-sex marriage: Victory celebrated at doctor's surgery

Normally a doctor's waiting room is a quiet space but when Natalie Stone heard the results of the same-sex marriage survey, it was anything but.

QantasLink schedule adjustments in Hervey Bay

There will be changes to flights in Hervey Bay.

What the changes will mean for you.

Park owners want one million children to get back to nature

RED, SET, FLY: Ricky Zijlstra takes off on the flying fox at the Australian Adventure Park in Burrum Heads.

Australian Adventure Park re-opens with a fresh new look.

Drug-driver caught on the Bruce Hwy

New drug testing programs have helped police catch more drug drivers.

The father won't be able to take his kids to school for six months.

Local Partners