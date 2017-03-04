Hervey Bay's newest national triathlon champion

HERVEY Bay has produced another national triathlon champion.

Col Curry has long been touted a local triathlete to watch, but his success at the Way Out West Triathlon has cemented his place among Fraser Coast's sporting royalty.

The 13-year-old led the Australian Youth B Triathlon Series after three rounds, and had to finish in the top two to guarantee a national championship.

Hervey Bay junior triathlete Col Curry. Valerie Horton

"I got off the bike and just ran for my life."

Curry's spectacular swim saw him finish the first leg at least 10 seconds before his closest rival, and when combined with his elite transition time he had built a gap of about 20 seconds to second.

It was a gap that continued to grow, and he eventually crossed the line an easy and clear winner.

Better yet, he was a clear Australian Youth B Triathlon Series champion.

So what did Curry feel when he finally crossed the finish line?

"Relief," he unexpectedly answered.

"I feel like a lot of pressure came off my shoulders.

"I was leading the series but I had to get first or second to win the series."

Curry spoke to the Chronicle an hour after he completed the race, and the young gun admitted it was yet to sink in.

"It might not sink in until later this afternoon," Curry said.

His national triumph comes just a week after he finished second at the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships, which was held in Hervey Bay for the second consecutive year.

He said the experience, at which he competed in the junior division, had helped ensure he knew at what level he was for the final stage of the series.

River Heads duathlon - 16 yrs, intermediate and open race start. Col Curry on the first bike leg.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Curry will be one of three Hervey Bay athletes to compete at the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championships in Penrith, along with Lochie Armstrong (intermediate) and Todd Baldwin (senior).

Curry is the second Queenslander to win the Australian Youth Triathlon Series, after fellow Hervey Bay athlete Matthew Hauser won in 2013.