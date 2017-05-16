27°
Hervey bay's state member tables miscarriage petition

Carlie Walker
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM
State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen has tabled a petition regarding miscarriage in parliament.
State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen has tabled a petition regarding miscarriage in parliament.

STATE member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen has tabled a petition in parliament questioning why women who miscarry cannot choose to remain in hospital if they are not comfortable miscarrying at home.

Mr Sorensen said he was asked to table the petition on behalf of Jodie Tangikara, a River Heads mum who lost her son Marcus at 19 weeks gestation in 2012.

When she was required to remain in hospital due to the gestation of her pregnancy, Ms Tangikara started the campaign to help mothers who miscarry early in their pregnancies after she was contacted by women who shared their experiences of miscarrying at home.

She said in some instances the women had bled heavily and had needed to return to hospital and some simply did not feel comfortable miscarrying at home.

In tabling the petition, Mr Sorensen said it had a total of 455 Queensland signatures.

Mr Sorensen also put a question on notice to the Minister for Ambulance Services, Cameron Dick.

He asked the minister to advise what the Queensland Health policy was in relation to what week dilation and curettage procedure was recommended after an early miscarriage or non-viable pregnancy.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcpolitics herveyb ay miscarriage petition state member

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

A MARYBOROUGH dental clinic has busted the $1million price tag at an auction and has been passed on to new owners.

