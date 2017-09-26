Hervey Bay's whale star in award winning documentary

ON FILM: A still from the documentary The Whale Whisperer.

ON FILM: A still from the documentary The Whale Whisperer. Lloyd Burgess

A DOCUMENTARY shot in Hervey Bay by a Sydney-based film-maker about whale lover Vicki Neville has won the title of the 2017 Best Travel Presenter.

Award-winning producer and presenter Greg Grainger said it was a true honour to win the award.

Grainger said he had seen a lot of whales and operators, but Hervey Bay was head and shoulders above any other experience, and especially because the whales displayed an amazing array of behaviours.

He added Fraser Coast whale watching was a unique experience because the area offers protection for whales and their calves to rest and play.

Grainger said the 50-minute documentary was filmed over one season (four months) and Tasman Venture owner and skipper Llyod Burgess was the inspiration.

"I ran into Llyod Burgess who is an avid cameraman and skipper of the Tasman Venture ... he would park his boat and film the whales breaching,” he said.

"I looked at the footage and I thought, this is breathtaking.

"He's out there for a phenomenal amount of time and I thought we need to build a program around it.”

Grainger spent months researching whale behaviours and intelligence before shooting The Whale Whisperer with the help of Mr Burgess and featuring his tour guide, Vicki Neville.

He said Ms Neville brought a human angle to a whale behaviour story and credits the success of the documentary to Mr Burgess and Ms Neville.

"They did a sterling job and are who made it all happen for us,” he said.