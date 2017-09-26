33°
News

Hervey Bay's whale star in award winning documentary

ON FILM: A still from the documentary The Whale Whisperer.
ON FILM: A still from the documentary The Whale Whisperer. Lloyd Burgess
by Jodie Callcott

A DOCUMENTARY shot in Hervey Bay by a Sydney-based film-maker about whale lover Vicki Neville has won the title of the 2017 Best Travel Presenter.

Award-winning producer and presenter Greg Grainger said it was a true honour to win the award.

Grainger said he had seen a lot of whales and operators, but Hervey Bay was head and shoulders above any other experience, and especially because the whales displayed an amazing array of behaviours.

He added Fraser Coast whale watching was a unique experience because the area offers protection for whales and their calves to rest and play.

Grainger said the 50-minute documentary was filmed over one season (four months) and Tasman Venture owner and skipper Llyod Burgess was the inspiration.

"I ran into Llyod Burgess who is an avid cameraman and skipper of the Tasman Venture ... he would park his boat and film the whales breaching,” he said.

"I looked at the footage and I thought, this is breathtaking.

"He's out there for a phenomenal amount of time and I thought we need to build a program around it.”

Grainger spent months researching whale behaviours and intelligence before shooting The Whale Whisperer with the help of Mr Burgess and featuring his tour guide, Vicki Neville.

He said Ms Neville brought a human angle to a whale behaviour story and credits the success of the documentary to Mr Burgess and Ms Neville.

"They did a sterling job and are who made it all happen for us,” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Businessman fights for parking change in Maryborough

Businessman fights for parking change in Maryborough

A BUSINESS owner is fighting to change parking times in Wharf St after receiving eight calls in one day from customers not being able to park near his shop.

Finals game a 'dream come true' for Bay Cowboy's fan

FOOTY FEVER: Watching the Cowboys play in the Grand Final next Sunday is a dream come true for massive Cowboys fan Steven Bell.

Bell said it was the "icing on the cake” they made the finals.

MAFS farmer Sean reveals new love

Married At First Sight farmer Sean Hollands is in love again.

Sean Hollands has found love after a bitter split with TV bride.

Playground in Maryborough has new fence

A playground overlooking the Mary River on the edge of Queens Park has now been fenced.

The fence has been a long-term project for Cr Paul Truscott.

Local Partners