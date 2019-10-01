Menu
Oakland Raiders linebackers Vontaze Burfict won’t play again this season. Picture: AP
‘He’s a disgrace’: star cops historic NFL ban

1st Oct 2019 5:51 AM

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the 2019 NFL season for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

The NFL announced Burfict's punishment for the helmet-to-helmet hit that prompted his ejection from Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The league released a portion of the letter sent to Burfict from NFL vice-president of football operations Jon Runyan: "There were no mitigating circumstances on this play," the letter read.

 

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) speaks with Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) after his helmet-to-helmet hit. Picture: AP
"Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided.

"For your actions, you were penalised and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rules violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures.

"However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from the unnecessary risk."

 

 

Burfict has three days to appeal.

Any appeal would be heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed to hear appeals of on-field player discipline.

 

Burfict has racked up more than $4 million in fines during his NFL career. Picture: AP
Burfict's helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle, who was on one knee near midfield after catching a five-yard pass on Sunday.

Burfict has amassed more than $US4 million in on-field conduct fines during a turbulent seven-year stretch with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-18.

The 29-year-old Burfict was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies, and again in 2018 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

