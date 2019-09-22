‘He’s a rookie’: Ricciardo’s savage slam

F1 superstars and former teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have come together in a hilarious piece with Sky Sports.

The pair, who were Red Bull teammates until Ricciardo left for Renault, seemed to have a fiery relationship in 2018 but had fun playing together as a double act.

Speaking after the second practice session in Singapore on Friday night, the former teammates were brought together with F1 analyst Anthony Davidson to critique each others' laps.

Live stream the 2019 FIA Formula One Singaporean GP on KAYO SPORTS. Every practice, qualifying & race live & anytime in HD. Get your 14 day free trial >

Any hope of a serious examination went out the door immediately as they just seemed to try to make each other laugh.

Ricciardo is known as one of the larrikins of world sport, Verstappen has been coming out of his shell more this season and what followed was pure comedy gold.

It started right away with Verstappen saying "it's emotional, we've never done this before".

Ricciardo replied: "There are a few things we're still to do together".

Both men laughed at the double entendre and Verstappen said "it's a good start - clean, clean".

While there was a bit of discussion on actual F1 driving, Ricciardo and Verstappen couldn't stop laughing throughout.

Verstappen was sledging Ricciardo about dropping to first gear just before coming into a new DRS zone in Singapore as he was accelerating.

Davidson asked the pair if the new DRS zone will give them any new chances, but they just ignored him.

Verstappen: "Were you in DRS there?"

Ricciardo: "No, c'mon."

V: "Your lights are going on."

R: "They come on to let me know it's available. So if I click it they go back off."

V: "Did you have it like that at Red Bull?"

"No, I changed everything. I needed to move on," Ricciardo said deadpan before both caught the giggles again.

As Davidson continued, they got up to turn 19, where Mercedes' Valterri Bottas, who is second in the drivers championship, crashed during the first practice session.

"This is where we saw Bottas go off on 19, was it tricky today?" Davidson asked.

Ricciardo then reminded everyone why he's an absolute savage.

"No, he's just a rookie," Ricciardo said, making both Davidson and Verstappen break.

Verstappen replied: "No comment."

Valtteri Bottas walks back into the paddock after crashing during practice.

Asked about whether they are still aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, it seemed to put the pair in a reminiscing mood.

After talking about the glitter on each others helmets, Ricciardo asked Verstappen, "do you miss me?"

"Do you miss me?"



We reunited Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen at the SkyPad for an 'insightful' look at their practice laps 😂



Tune into our build-up to qualifying for the #SingaporeGP to watch this hilarious piece with the two former teammates! pic.twitter.com/yfjtV6L66O — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 21, 2019

Verstappen: "Do you miss me?"

R icciardo: "I asked first."

V: "Umm, I do miss it sometimes."

R: "Should we share bunk beds?"

V: "When you get into a qualifying session and trying to get the best out of each other."

R: "Seeing my face from across the room."

V: "We have shared a few rooms together."

Davidson then tried to get out while the boys continued to push on.

Who enjoyed that? 😂🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8Eu6VbAsRN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 21, 2019

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said after practice three it was a snapshot of his life when Ricciardo was still with the team.

"Can you see what we had to put up with with those two, unbelievable," he said. "But good to see they've still got a good relationship and get along."

Never change lads.