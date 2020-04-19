A MAN has died and a woman had been rushed to hospital after a motorcycle crashed into a power pole on Brisbane's northside.

Sergeant Steven Wake said the pair were travelling on the motorbike along Nathan St, Brighton, about 7.30pm Saturday when they turned a bend and hit the power pole at the intersection of Saul St.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

A man has been killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

The passenger, a female in her 30s, was taken to The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police closed off Nathan St, between Dunne St and Vancouver St, as the forensic crash unit conducted an investigation.

Residents of Nathan St told The Sunday Mail they heard a "kaaboom" at the time of impact, followed by the screams of a woman.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

"She was yelling 'call an ambulance, call an ambulance' but then when paramedics arrived she was yelling 'he's dead'," one resident said.

"There were at least four ambulances, police cars, everyone... they came very quickly."

He said he had lived in the street for approximately 30 years and that this was the third motorcycle accident that's happened.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

Originally published as 'He's dead': Neighbours heard screams for help after crash