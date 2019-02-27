Friends of Granville murder victim say he deserves memorial

FRIENDS and family of Granville murder victim Darren Ints are raising money to hold a funeral in his memory.

But their efforts so far have been met with exactly zero donations.

Neighbours believe the public's negative association with the area where Mr Ints lived could be the reason why.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the former DJ, who was found dead inside his unit at Cambridge St earlier this month with multiple stab wounds, aiming to raise money to give him a farewell.

He was a month away from turning 50 when he died.

Neighbour Angie Halson told the Chronicle she was hit with backlash by members of the public after she set up an online page, with people spamming her with messages stereotyping Mr Ints in a negative light.

Mr Ints lived in a housing commission unit complex, in which residents shared communal bathrooms.

The distressed neighbour said the public's assumption of Mr Ints was far from true and was hurtful to hear.

"I've been getting horrible messages because of where it happened," Ms Halson said.

"Some have said that maybe he deserved it.

"We are trying to get enough money for a funeral, or at least a tombstone."

Ms Halson said the atmosphere at the Granville complex was gloomy since the alleged murder but people were continuing with their lives.

Mr Ints is remembered by his neighbours as a kind, quiet man who took care of friends and had a passion for music.

He regularly helped a local man with a disability complete daily tasks.

Mr Ints' son Christopher Lee Penn, who told the Chronicle his father dabbled in the drug scene throughout his life, said his dad deserved a fond farewell just like everyone else.

"He was one of the two people that brought me up, I want to give him a good farewell," Mr Penn said.

"I was a bit confused (at the alleged murder.) I thought it was over a drug debt but they found no signs of drugs in his system in the autopsy."

Mr Ints, a grandfather, went under the name of DJ Dabba in his musical career.

To make a donation towards a funeral for Mr Ints, visit gofundme.com/ darren-john-ints-to-rest or gofundme.com/memorial- for-a-murdered-friend.