‘He’s going to die, call an ambulance’: Neighbour hears row

Police at the scene where a man died at Booral

A DESPERATE plea was heard by a neighbour who lives close to a Booral home where a man was found dead on Wednesday night.

The woman, who asked not to be named, lived near the Sandrabarbara Drive home where a Booral man died after an alleged altercation.

The neighbour said she heard a woman say "you're hurting him".

"She was saying, 'get away from me'," she said.

"The next minute I heard 'he's going to die, call an ambulance'."

An ambulance arrived at the home soon after, the woman said.

Police allege two men went to the home out 9.30pm.

They were later located at a Torquay residence and are currently assisting police with their inquiries.