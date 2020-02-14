‘He’s scrumptious’: Still holding hands after 60 years

Valentines day - Janet and Noel Dickinson have spent the last 60 years together. Photo: Cody Fox

WHEN Noel and Janet Dickinson walk anywhere, they do it holding hands.

After 60 years of marriage it shows how much the pair lean on each other, figuratively and literally, as Janet says she can be wobbly without support.

The pair met in the small mining town of Batchelor in the Northern Territory.

They were engaged 15 days later.

Within the next two years they were married in St Mary's Catholic Church in Maryborough and welcomed their first child.

Janet still remembers her wedding day fondly.

As she looks back on photos, she describes her husband as scrumptious.

After living most of her life in the NT, the wedding was 19-year-old Janet's first time to the Fraser Coast.

They honeymooned at The Reef Motel in Hervey Bay and spent two weeks exploring the town, fishing and swimming.

Janet laughed as she recalled a prank the wedding party played on the newlyweds by shortsheeting the bed in the honeymoon suite.

The two had a passion for adventure and lived nomadically all over Australia, rarely staying in one town more than a year or two.

Three years spent living in a caravan along the east coast are among the fondest memories they have.

"Growing up in Darwin there wasn't anywhere to go and when we started moving, I loved every minute of it," she said.

Janet said the key to happiness together after 60 years was compromise.

"You have to work together, and you have to be give and take because if someone wants to domineer you that's not the way to go," she said.

Noel said to be happy in marriage, you needed to be fulfilled in other areas of your life.

"Part of lasting that long in marriage is having variety in your life and not sitting in one spot," he said.

"If I got sick of a job I would just pick up the paper and get another one, I didn't hang around and whinge about it.

"You only live once so don't live where you don't want to live."

They shared a love for ballroom dancing and jiving.

"Noel had a special way of dancing," Janet said.

"It was all about the jive."

Noel said the two would dance at Cloudland in Brisbane.

"They had a sprung dancefloor and they would rope us all off so the dancers were on one side and the jivers on the other side," he said.

The couple have spent the last 14 years in a beautiful home on the Hervey Bay Esplanade - the longest they have ever lived in one place.