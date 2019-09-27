Menu
Adyn Drew was found in possession of MDMA after an off-duty police officer spotted him during a drug deal.
Crime

'He's standing there, his eyes are rolling'

Shannen McDonald
by
27th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE demeanour of a man caught in the act of a drug deal and found with MDMA in his pocket attracted the attention of the magistrate when he appeared in court.

Adyn Kingi Drew, of Cannonvale, was spotted by off-duty police during a drug deal at Airlie Beach's Shed Bar on July 21.

Magistrate James Morton questioned whether Drew was on drugs when he appeared before him in Proserpine Magistrates Court this week.

"He's standing there, his eyes are rolling and he's struggling to focus while he's looking at me," Mr Morton said.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said her dealings with Drew indicated that he wasn't.

"He's not usually a consumer of drugs and he has no history of possession of drugs," she said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the 25-year-old was searched by police on the night in question while at the club when a clip-seal bag containing MDMA was found in his possession, but he denied it was his.

"He told police it wasn't his and that anyone could have put it in his jacket pocket," Sgt Myors said.

Mr Morton told the court that although Drew didn't have a criminal history for drug-related charges, he had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment for robbery.

Drew was fined $500 with a conviction recorded.

Whitsunday Times

