Hey council: sexy social media won't cut it over dirty loos

Are toilets ( like the ones at Six Mile rest area pictured above) kept clean enough for visitors to the Gympie region? Patrick Woods

A letter to the editor:

AS A relatively new arrival to the Gympie region the last thing I wish to do is bag out my local council.

Since we moved to Kandanga full time (owned the property for six years before full time settlement) we set ourselves a goal of exploring within a 100km radius.

We have gone pretty close to ticking this box (as my wife is a school teacher most of our adventures have been in school holiday periods).

We have been disappointed in the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Fraser Coast Councils for their lack of support for local tourism.

Rubbish left in a Mary St public toilet earlier in the year. Frances Klein

For all of my adult life I have heard people saying the primary role of councils was roads, rates and rubbish and whilst this is a gross underestimation of their role there are a few fundamentals for a council that says it supports and encourages a vibrant tourism industry.

1. Bins must be emptied in a timely manor. Overflowing bins is a very bad look.

2. Long grass in public parks is also a bad look. If you are serious about tourism then mowing over Christmas and New Year is critical.

3. Public toilets must be cleaned daily including public holidays and toilet paper replaced.

Note to councils - sexy social and mass media campaigns don't cut it if your bins are overflowing, toilets are dirty and grass in parks is long.

This is not rocket science and well maintained public facilities also benefit the rate-paying locals.

An older photo of bins overflowing at Woolooga.

Not good enough to all three coastal councils.

Gympie Regional Council - Let's get it better at Easter.

Don Parry,

Kandanga