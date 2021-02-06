Hiding drugs, cash in unlikely place doesn’t fool police

Meth and pipes were uncovered during the searches.

Hiding money and drugs in a clock wasn’t enough to fool police.

Jade Ashley Thomson pleaded guilty to a series of charges when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, including possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing property suspected to be acquired with proceeds of an offence, possessing restricted drugs and possessing utensils.

The court heard a search warrant at a Maryborough home had led to the discovery of CCTV equipment and a clock with a hidden compartment she used for stashing cash and illicit drugs.

Restricted medication was also found during the raid, along with $5500 in cash.

On another occasion, Thomson was observed by police running towards a vehicle.

When the officers looked into the situation, they found a glass pipe.

Thomson then threw the pipe on the ground, which caused it to smash and hit one of the officer’s in the leg, the court heard.

On December 8, another search warrant was carried out at an Oakhurst address.

Meth, more restricted medication and a pipe was found.

Then Thomson found herself in more trouble after she left her purse at a Maryborough OP shop.

Police came to collect the purse, which contained meth, the court heard.

Thomson now had a five month old baby, the court heard.

She was convicted of the offences and not further punished.