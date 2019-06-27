Menu
Travel

HIGH DEMAND: M'boro RV sites to be monitored

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
RV SITES across Maryborough will be monitored by the Fraser Coast Regional Council for occupancy rates following concerns there was inadequate space for visitors.

This is despite occupancy data revealing RV sites at the Maryborough Airport had an average of 60 per cent occupancy in the high season (April-September) and 12 per cent during the low season (October-March).

Addressing the concerns at Wednesday's meeting, councillor Paul Truscott said the feedback indicated there was "no demand" for extra RV spaces in Maryborough.

He said the council was ready to build extra sites as the need arises.

"We will continue to monitor occupancy rates as part of the implementation of the RV Strategy to ensure the Fraser Coast keeps ahead of market trends," Cr Truscott said.

Data from the Doon Villa site indicates that between April, 2017 and March, 2019 there were 4786 RVs equating to 8735 bed nights.

Visitors staying at the site in the past two years have injected more than $3 million into the Fraser Coast's economy.

Cr Truscott said the council's investigation indicated there was little economic benefit from developing extra sites at the HJ Davies and McDowell car parks.

fccouncil fraser coast maryborough rv camping rv friendly
Fraser Coast Chronicle

