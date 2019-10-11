HIGH-END TAKEOVER: Bay restaurant sale revealed

THERE are two restaurants at the top of their game on the Fraser Coast and one just bought out the other.

The Chronicle can reveal Coast Restaurant & Bar has sold to the owners of The Vinyard.

The announcement was made on Thursday night at the official opening of the new-look Vinyard which recently underwent an elegant weather-proofing transformation to its ocean-front facade.

POWER PAIR: The Vinyard's head chef Saul Collins with General Manager Emily Rice-Phelut Alistair Brightman

The Tasmanian logging chief who brought the Vinyard to Hervey Bay, Sunchip Group Managing Director Mark Blackberry, told the crowd the deal had gone through earlier that evening and the company was now the "proud owner" of Coast.

He said he wanted to pay tribute to Coast owner Julia Paussa for being first to introduce a hatted restaurant to the region.

COAST restaurant owner Julia Paussa Blake Antrobus

"We've got a lot of things we need to do to make sure we do the right thing by Julia," he said

"We need to make sure the restaurant continues to be serviced and looked after and maintained...the quality of food etc in years to come.

"We've got some plans for that going forward... maybe not in that space but Coast restaurant is a ripping restaurant and she's done an amazing job for many years."

The official take-over will take place on October 28.

The Chronicle understands both restaurants will continue to operate in their own right but the partnership provides management with better buying power, access to suppliers and staff sharing.

Mr Blackberry said the investment was reflective of the family-owned timber and trucking giant's commitment to Hervey Bay.

More to come.