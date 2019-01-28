High honour for former Wide Bay MP

Former Member for Wide Bay, Leader of the Nationals and Deputy PM Warren Truss received a Companion of the Order of Australia award in the Australia Day honours this year.

Former Member for Wide Bay, Leader of the Nationals and Deputy PM Warren Truss received a Companion of the Order of Australia award in the Australia Day honours this year. Alistair Brightman

DEPUTY prime minister, leader of the National Party, federal member for Wide Bay.

These are just some of the titles Warren Truss AC earned in his political life but perhaps it's those two powerful letters, added to his name at the week-end, that best reflect his contribution to the nation.

The former MP, who spent the better part of four decades championing regional Australia, received one of the country's highest honours on Saturday.

He was the only politician among the 19 Companion of the Order of Australia recipients.

Sitting in the Hervey Bay home he shares with his wife of almost 30 years, Lyn, the Kingaroy-born former farmer recalled half a lifetime spent bridging the divide between country Queensland and Canberra.

His 14 years in local government and 26 years in federal politics, including 12-and-a-half as a minister, earned him a reputation for managing tough issues and implementing reforms securely.

"It is a very great honour and it is a very generous award," he told the Chronicle.

"There aren't many ACs awarded every year and it is particularly rare for someone from regional Australia to get it.

"It's an important recognition for regional Australia because that is what my life has been devoted to, really, is trying to improve the opportunities and the life of people who live outside of capital cities.

"An enormous amount has been achieved but there is still a long way to go."

The eldest of three sons to Kumbia grain and bean farmers who could trace their linage back to the early settlers, Mr Truss said his first experience in local advocacy came when he joined the Rural Youth organisation.

In 1969, Mr Truss became the youngest person to be elected state president.

He went on to be president of the national council and was the first Queenslander to hold that position governing the largest youth organisation in Australia at the time, with about 1000 clubs and 25,000 members.

It was there he caught the eye of the Whitlam government, which appointed him to the national rural advisory council in 1974, where he participated in inquiries into rural communications and the quality of rural life.

Two years later, Mr Truss was elected into Kingaroy Shire Council, where he served as mayor from 1983-90.

During that period the council's achievements included the commissioning of the Tarong Power Station, the introduction of the first whole shire plan, the reconstruction of the town's airport and raising of the Gordonbrook Dam wall.

"I met my Lyn because she worked for my predecessor, Wide Bay MP Clarrie Millar, in Maryborough and I was his divisional councillor. When I was elected to parliament I sacked her," he said with a laugh.

"I don't believe members' partners should be on the staff.

"Two of the other staff who were with Clarrie were still with me when I retired 26 years later. The only Queenslander who served longer as a federal minister than me was Sir Littleton Groom, who died in 1936, so I think I had a pretty good run."

Mr Truss was appointed to ministry in 1997 and served more than 10 years in the Howard government and became parliamentary leader of the National Party in 2007 until February 2016.

While a list of his achievements in parliament spans portfolios and decades, stand-out memories include implementing the first country of origin labelling laws and being the first minister with specific responsibilities for Centrelink, setting about the process of implementing service centres at a local level.

He served as agriculture minister during Australia's worst drought in 100 years and worked for the $1 billion drought assistance package for farmers to stay on the land.

As minster for trade, Mr Truss began negotiating new markets for Australian farmers and lead the early negotiations with China and Japan, which years later produced ground-breaking free trade agreements.

After six years in opposition, the Coalition returned and in his role for infrastructure and regional development Mr Truss negotiated the commitment to the nation's biggest road and rail construction program.

This included $50 billion for new highway upgrades and the Brisbane to Melbourne railway, a four-lane highway between Melbourne and Sydney with its extension to Brisbane and $10 billion commitment to upgrade the most dangerous and flood-prone areas of the Bruce Highway.

For Mr Truss, one of the most difficult memories to come to terms with is that "after three years of searching we didn't find the missing Malaysian airlines flight MH370".

The happiest memories, however, surround small gestures that made big differences.

"Things like the Bruce Highway upgrades and the grants for the Brolga Theatre - I am proud of them but the real rewards come from helping someone with their pension problems and personal issues and immigration problems," he said.

"That's what most of your time as a member of parliament is spent doing, when you become a minister its a different issue but being able to resolve issues for ones electorate is one of the great senses of satisfaction you get from working in the role.

"When you are a minister you get even more opportunities to do those things.

"I often tell the story about getting Commonwealth funding for a new classroom block for St Joseph's Catholic school in Gayndah, who hadn't had a new building since 1942."

"Projects that have a special significance and they are often little ones.

"Those are the real memories and the real thrills."