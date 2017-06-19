High hopes for Wide Bay netball coach

COULD a proud New Zealander ever end up as coach of Australia's Diamonds?

It is a long-held dream of Hervey Bay's Kerrianne Farrelly, who is regarded as one of regional Queensland's best netball coaches.

She has previously coached Wide Bay Thundercats, and guided Bay Bullets to two consecutive Hervey Bay Netball Division 1 titles.

Earlier this year she served as assistant coach to Queensland's under-19s team, which finished runners-up at the Australian championships.

Six members of that team were included in the national team, which made Farrelly's efforts all the more worthwhile.

She travelled to and from Brisbane every weekend, covering hundreds of kilometres to work towards her dream.

The long drives, experience with Netball Queensland's premier coaches and success has all paid off: Farrelly will coach Queensland Country in their games against City.

"It's bloody awesome,” she said of the opportunity.

"I was assistant coach last year (Country lost the first game of the new concept convincingly) but I definitely feel ready.

"I'm very happy with the team we've got. This year might have something up our sleeves.”

Queensland Country players, many of whom are from Magnetic North Steelcats and Marlin Coast players, will be on training plans due to the long distance between players.

They will meet at the end of June for a training camp ahead of three games against City.

It is a huge opportunity for Farrelly, who has her eye on a future head coaching role for the state's U17s and U19s.

She said she wanted a break after her time with the Thundercats, and used the time to complete her advanced coaching credentials.

Elite credentials are next on her agenda, which will mean she is qualified to coach the country's biggest teams - including the Diamonds.

"A kiwi coaching the Diamonds, that'd be good,” Farrelly said.

"I love netball. If I won a million dollars I'd quit everything else and just do netball.”