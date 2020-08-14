High-profile Coast drug dealer back in court

Zachary Drew Neil Stallan pleaded guilty to a series of drug charges in Maryborough Supreme Court.

A DRUG dealer whose tragic story was told last week in Supreme Court was back in front of the magistrate this morning.

Zacahary Stallan was last week sentenced in Maryborough for drug trafficking and supply offences.

He was sentenced to three years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, after the court heard details of his "appalling" upbringing.

This included his father trying to drown him as a baby.

Stallan appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning on a range of other drug charges, all related to the more serious offences dealt with in the Supreme Court.

He pleaded guilty to these charges.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said if these lesser charges had been dealt with in the higher court, there would have been no further penalty.

Stallan was convicted and not further punished.