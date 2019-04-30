High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs in jail

A TOWNSVILLE man, on remand charged with the murder of an 81-year-old grandma, was back in court this week after being busted with drugs at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Anthony James O'Keefe told Maryborough Magistrates Court "the boys asked me to help them, so I did. As you know I'm not going anywhere any time soon."

The 35-year-old Wulguru man is charged with the murder of Elizabeth Kippin and the attempted murder of two others who were seriously injured in an alleged drug-fuelled rampage on Wright St in July, 2016.

In court on Monday, police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said guards noticed O'Keefe "acting suspicious" in the jail kitchen on November 3 last year.

He was later found with less than 1g of marijuana and a white pill.

O'Keefe appeared in court via video link from jail.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug.

He told the court he knew he had a "shocking history" and had "done a lot of time in jail" to which Magistrate Graeme Tatnell replied "why you would assist other people doesn't make sense really, although you are aware that you're not going anywhere for a period of time".

"In relation to the event... a conviction is recorded, and you are sentenced to six months' imprisonment," Mr Tatnell said

"I'm going to order a parole release date of June 29 2019, but obviously that has no effect whatsoever.

"Behave yourself or you will never get out."