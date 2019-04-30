Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the alleged murder.
The scene of the alleged murder. Scott Radford-Chisholm
Crime

High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs in jail

Jodie Callcott
by
30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man, on remand charged with the murder of an 81-year-old grandma, was back in court this week after being busted with drugs at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Anthony James O'Keefe told Maryborough Magistrates Court "the boys asked me to help them, so I did. As you know I'm not going anywhere any time soon."

The 35-year-old Wulguru man is charged with the murder of Elizabeth Kippin and the attempted murder of two others who were seriously injured in an alleged drug-fuelled rampage on Wright St in July, 2016.

In court on Monday, police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said guards noticed O'Keefe "acting suspicious" in the jail kitchen on November 3 last year.

He was later found with less than 1g of marijuana and a white pill.

O'Keefe appeared in court via video link from jail.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug.

He told the court he knew he had a "shocking history" and had "done a lot of time in jail" to which Magistrate Graeme Tatnell replied "why you would assist other people doesn't make sense really, although you are aware that you're not going anywhere for a period of time".

"In relation to the event... a conviction is recorded, and you are sentenced to six months' imprisonment," Mr Tatnell said

"I'm going to order a parole release date of June 29 2019, but obviously that has no effect whatsoever.

"Behave yourself or you will never get out."

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hundreds of Wide Bay voters get in early

    premium_icon Hundreds of Wide Bay voters get in early

    News Hundreds of Wide Bay residents have cast their vote early on the first day of pre-poll in Maryborough

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    'We're not babysitters': Childcare boss calls for support

    premium_icon 'We're not babysitters': Childcare boss calls for support

    News It comes as debate around childcare reaches fever pitch

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Record number of students to graduate from uni campus

    premium_icon Record number of students to graduate from uni campus

    News A student will be presented with one of the highest honours.

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    BUSINESS: New chapter for notorious Bay caravan park

    premium_icon BUSINESS: New chapter for notorious Bay caravan park

    News She said the poor reputation of the park was undeserved.

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM