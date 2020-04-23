Maryborough High School keeps students in the game

PASSIONATE ATHLETE: Maryborough State High School student Chloe Howard keeps up her training program on the school’s ergo rowing machine for future competitions. Picture: Alistair Brightman

ROWING: Maryborough State High School Year 10 student Chloe Howard wants to keep her passion and drive for rowing alive by training from her Tinana home.

Using an ergo rower from her school, Chloe trains at least twice a day several days a week, with keen anticipation for when coronavirus health restrictions are lifted.

"Rowing is fun and interesting," Chloe said.

"I fell in love with it a couple of years ago and have been doing it ever since.

"Training from home is different to actually being out on the water either by yourself or with a team.

"I miss being with my school friends, the teamwork and the camaraderie we all have."

There are rowing programs for Chloe to work on to keep her training up to a high standard.

"For example, there is a Hell Game challenge and we have to work a lot harder and faster than we would normally," she said.

To help further Chloe's rowing skills and knowledge, with other staff and students she is currently doing a Level One Rowing Coaching Course supported by Wide Bay Rowing Club.

When Chloe finishes high school, she has her sights set on studying neurology and possibly representing Australia one day at the Olympics.

School principal Simon Done said the school was helping students the best they could either sporting or academically.

"Rather than have resources sitting idle at the moment and not getting used, we are outsourcing them to encourage our students to keep training for when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted," Mr Done said.

"Rowing has a history with this high school and we decided to get it back going again two years ago and there has been some very positive results, winning several competitions last year."

Mr Done said the comm­unity support by Wide Bay Rowing Club had been great for the school's rowing program.