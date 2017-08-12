High school teaches practical skills with great results

URANGAN State High School is teaching Year 7-10 students the importance of a healthy diet as part of a state government and Diabetes Queensland initiative.

Principal Robin Rayner said Counsellor Ted Sorensen was on hand to congratulate students who completed the cooking and nutrition program.

"The program teaches students in Years 7 to 10 about the importance of a healthy diet, practical cooking skills, and encourages students to have fun in the kitchen,” Ms Rayner said.

"Since 2011 the program has been showing great results for those students taking part.

"These include increasing student's confidence to prepare a healthy meal by 31percent after completing the program.

"Mr Symes and Mrs Olive have delivered the program again this year at USHS after school for eight weeks.

"Students involved in the program said they enjoyed the program and asked 'does it really have to end? Can't we just keep coming each week?'.”