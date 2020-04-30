High school’s million dollar turf facility

Maryborough State High to get new sporting facilities for hockey and soccer – students Darcy Simpkins, 13, and Owen Taylor, 12, with head of sport Carrie Taylor and plans for the redevelopment. Photo: Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH State High School rising football star Darcy Simpkins can't wait to try out the school's one-million-dollar multipurpose sport's turf facility next year.

Construction will commence soon on a three-quarter field size artificial grass surface to be finished December 2020.

For Darcy, this will present an opportunity for her and other sporting athletes to use the state-of-the-art facility.

"It will be a better playing space for us to play and train on for our sports," Darcy said.

The facility will have LED lighting for night games, toilets, change rooms, seating and netting to split it into three fields so more than one group can use it.

Maryborough State High School new million dollar sporting facility will be built this year.

School Head of Health and Physical Education Carrie Taylor said the multipurpose facility would be great for students and the community.

"I think this facility will be fantastic and open the doors of opportunity for the students," Ms Taylor said.

"We can host tournaments and that will save students the cost of travel to other venues and help with more participation."

Principal Simon Done said a variety of community groups had shown interest in using the facility outside school hours and funding was part of the state government's Renewing Our Schools program.