Cancer Council Queensland High Tea at Maryborough RSL: High tea hostess Rebecca Moller with entertainers Lioness Songbirds.
Community

High tea a highly popular cause

Boni Holmes
by
17th Jul 2019 11:11 AM
REBECCA Moller and husband Ken have had so much practice organising high teas their last one was sold out.

The highest fundraiser in the Wide Bay in 2011 held a Cancer Council Queensland morning tea at the Maryborough RSL

recently.

The event was part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea which have been going for 26 years and have raised more than $33 million in Queensland.

 

Mrs Moller said she just loves to help people and started holding morning teas in 2001.

Over the years she has raised ten of thousands of dollars.

"I like to get involved with our community," Mrs Moller said.

"I have met lots of people from holding these events."

The high tea was catered by the Maryborough RSL and also included a Noni B fashion parade and entertainment by the Lioness Songbirds.

Cancer Council Queensland co-ordinator fundraising Wide Bay Burnett Rebecca Field said hosts like Rebecca and Ken do a great job.

"One in two Queenslanders are effected by cancer by the time they are 85," Ms Field said.

"With events like these we can put money into research and hopefully ease the burden of cancer for those who are affected."

Ms Field said the events were a great way for people to get together and have that conversation.

"It is really nice to sit down and have that chat over a cuppa without feeling awkward."

