High tea helps family with serious health problems

Melissa Walsh is holding a high tea fundraiser for her children that suffer from tick related diseases. Alistair Brightman

THERE will be a High Tea Fundraiser at the Sticky Fig Gallery Cafe on August 10 and the opportunity to dress up, sit back and relax with friends while tasting delightful sweets.

Event host Melissa Walsh organised the fundraiser to raise awareness of victims of tick illness and the strain of ongoing medical costs, with her own family battling it.

Melissa and her two daughters, Lauri and Claudia, have been victims of a tick illness that still continues to flare-up.

"The medication cost for my daughters is around $1800 a month and some days they are taking up 20 or 30 pills a day to help cure it,” Ms Walsh said.

"It is taking a combinations of antibiotics and seeing a naturopath to help get the girls back on the road to recovery and they aren't covered by Medicare.”

Ms Walsh said the illness, also known as Lyme disease, was caused by infection by the bacteria from ticks and typical symptoms included fever, headache, fatigue and sore muscles.

To help cover medical costs, Ms Walsh organised the high tea fundraiser that will feature a sweet and savoury spread to suit everyone.

There will be a lucky door prize and raffles and Ms Walsh was thankful to local businesses and sponsors.

One of the highlights will be the entertainment provided by local singer/ songwriter Sam Maddison.

Ms Maddison sings and writes songs that come from the heart and can capture the listener, whether it be in a small intimate crowd or a large audience

She will delight the fundraiser with a unique style of blended country folk, her self-taught guitar prowess and soaring vocals.

Pre-purchase tickets are available at $35 each and can be bought from the cafe or by phoning Ms Walsh on 0431 868 073.

For more information on tick-related illness, visit the Karl McManus Foundation for Tick Borne Diseases Research and Awareness.