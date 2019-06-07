High-tech bin part of campaign to clean-up ocean

FROM cleaning up the beaches armed with garbage bags and gloves, these students have turned their attention to a big idea to tackle a tiny, harmful problem.

Students from the Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare group have started a campaign to raise funds for a sea bin in Hervey Bay's Great Sandy Straits Marina to collect small plastics adrift in the ocean.

The high-tech bin acts like an oceanic vacuum cleaner, skimming the surface of the water to intercept floating debris, plastics and even micro-fibres, before pumping the clean water back into the marina.

It can also clean contaminated organic material from the water and absorb petroleum-based oils found in most marinas around the world.

FCIL president and USC Animal Ecology student Jessica Sellke said the group's aim was to stop the flow of plastics into beaches and remove rubbish already in the water.

"We want to help save turtles and other marine creatures from ingesting deadly plastics and protect the incredible biodiversity of the Fraser Coast by contributing to a cleaner, healthier ocean environment,” Ms Sellke said.

"Our group is also hoping that, once installed, schools and other groups will be able to use the sea bin as a tool for educating about pollution and human impacts on the environment.”

People or businesses wanting to assist with the sea bin project or the beach clean can email frasercoastintrepidlandcare@gmail.com