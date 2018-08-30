High-tech showcase in the heart of Maryborough

TECH SAVVY: Students Kira Watts, Maddalyn Avis and MSHS teacher Deb Smith at one of the tech expo displays.

TECH SAVVY: Students Kira Watts, Maddalyn Avis and MSHS teacher Deb Smith at one of the tech expo displays. Blake Antrobus

KIRA Watts and Maddalyn Avis never imagined coding could be incorporated into an exciting maze escape game.

The Maryborough Central State School students got an in-depth look at how coding and technology could be used to advance learning in the classroom at the Maryborough Tech Expo yesterday.

Hosted by Maryborough State High School, the expo showcases how technology can be used to enhance learning in the digital age.

The first-of-its-kind showcase finishes today.

Students at the high school showed visitors how coding could be used to program games like maze escape, robot wrestling and even virtual reality.

An augmented reality sandbox, which teaches students how topography works, projects a 3D map onto a sandbox and shows layers, depressions and rivers in a real-time geography lesson.

MSHS Head of Department Student for Engagement Deb Smith said it was all about exposing students and teachers to different ways technology could be used in any classroom across the school.

"It excites and engages them as they come around and try all the displays, they're seeing how technology can be used for history and geography,” Ms Smith said.

"With our AR sandbox, they can make it rain and even have lava occur, so they can see what it actually looks like and not on a 2D map.”

MSHS principal Simon Done said the expo was what a quality 21st century school would look like.